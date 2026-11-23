Fire breaks out on Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's California estate

A fire broke out on Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's property in the early hours of Monday morning.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call about a structure fire at the stars' $42 million (£32 million) compound around 12:04 am and discovered a storage shed ablaze when they arrived.

"On November 23, 2026, at approximately 12:04 a.m., deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Station responded to a report of a structure fire on the 1400 block of Cold Canyon Road in the city of Calabasas," a spokesperson for the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station told Page Six in a statement.

"Security at the location reported a maintenance shed was on fire. Upon arrival, deputies saw a shed type of structure engulfed in flames."

The spokesperson confirmed that firefighters "arrived and extinguished the fire". No other structures were damaged, and no one was injured.

"The cause of the fire was accidental," they added.

Footage obtained by the outlet showed emergency responders and vehicles coming in and out of the 150-acre gated property and plumes of smoke rising above the estate.

It's unclear if the couple was home at the time of the incident. They have yet to comment on the news.

This marks the second time in five years a fire has broken out on their estate - they previously had to renovate the home due to smoke damage following a basement blaze in 2021.

Earlier in the weekend, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor and The Matrix Reloaded actress were spotted on a rare family outing at Soho House's Little Beach House in Malibu on Saturday.

They were joined by their children Jaden, 28, and Willow, 26, as well as Jada's mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Will's mother Caroline Bright for lunch.

Will and Jada, who got married in 1997, stunned fans in 2023 when she revealed they had been separated and living in different homes for seven years. However, editors at People reported in July that she moved back in with the Oscar winner two years ago.