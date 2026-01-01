Derek Hough has alluded to childhood sexual abuse in his new documentary.

The 41-year-old has revealed how dance became his 'safe haven' during a troubled childhood, in his new show, The Symphony of Dance.

"Derek was my only boy, and he was a bundle of energy. Some of the family videos you look back and start laughing because he just had to be moving," Derek's father, Bruce Hough, says in the programme. "You could not look at Derek without wanting to smile. He somehow always managed to put a positive face on things. And he had a lot of things in his life that were traumatising and difficult."

Derek went on to talk about how his neighbours made the family's life miserable ."They pretty much terrorised my family in a lot of ways," he recalled. "They hung me up in a tree by my ankles, like, put a gun to my head, spat on me, hogtied me up in a field and left me there."

He then appeared to allude to one person sexually abusing him. "And then one of my neighbours was, for lack of a better word, just really inappropriate with me physically," he said.

When his parents got divorced, Derek admitted he was "relieved" to leave his neighbourhood, but admitted it was a chapter of "uncertainty" for him. "There was a lot of change and a lot of just, I don't know. A lot of emotion," he said. "I just didn't understand where I was going. I didn't understand what I was doing. I was kind of left to my own devices. I would skip school, I would skip dance, I wouldn't go. My dad was at work, my mom was off. And just floating. I was just floating around with no direction."

The Symphony of Dance is streaming now on Disney+.