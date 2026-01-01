Jessica Alba has been ordered to pay ex-husband Cash Warren just over half a million dollars.

The $577,481 (£441,628) payment is part of a profit-sharing plan involving Alba's company, HonorBar Inc., according to court documents.

The payment comes after the actress paid Warren a $3million (£2.2million) asset payout to balance the division of their property when they finalised their split in 2025.

The documents state that Warren can choose to receive the payment in full immediately or through an individual retirement account or another retirement plan. Alba will not have to pay him any additional benefits related to her company beyond that amount.

The couple, who were married from 2008 to 2025, share three children, Honor Marie Warren, 18, Haven Garner Warren, 15, and Hayes Alba Warren, 8.

Alba filed for divorce in January 2025, citing irreconcilable differences. When they finalised their split, the pair agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their children.

At the time, Alba announced the split on Instagram, writing, "I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years - both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

In July 2025, Alba was linked to actor Danny Ramirez, 34. The pair have since confirmed they are dating.