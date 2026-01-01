Dax Shepard has spoken out about accusations he is an "abusive husband" to wife Kristen Bell.

The backlash against the star began last year after Bell shared an Instagram post celebrating the couple's wedding anniversary.

In the post, she recalled something Shepard had said to her, writing that he once told her, "I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I'm heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would."

The post drew criticism, and fans accused Shepard, 51, of abuse and not taking domestic violence seriously.

On his Armchair Expert podcast, Shepard told co-host Monica Padman, "Kristen had a joke years ago on an anniversary. We were watching Dateline one time, and you know, everyone kills their rich spouse. This was actually me complimenting Kristen ... So we're watching it, and I go, you know, 'I'm heavily incentivized to kill you, but I'm not going to.' And she said that was one of the most romantic things anyone said to her. So she posts that."

He continued, "Someone all of a sudden's like, 'Oh, it's domestic abuse awareness month.' Then she's on the Today show and now we're in this big thing. And then this whole cottage industry of women defending Kristen that I'm like, I'm an abusive, dangerous man."

When Padman suggested he was "in a depression right now", he said, "One of the elements is a media storm about this continuing narrative that I'm an abusive husband, which is, like, very offensive."