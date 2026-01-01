Donny Osmond has explained why he won't speak about the sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson.

The 68-year-old singer, who was in The Osmonds, became friends with Jackson when they were teenagers, and remained friends until Jackson died in 2009.

In an interview with The Guardian, Osmond was directly asked whether he believes there to be any truth behind the allegations that Jackson abused young boys at his Neverland estate.

"I'm not going to go there. I don't want to go there," he said. "Because he was such a dear friend." He added that he prefers to remember Michael in a positive way.

Osmond did reveal some advice Jackson gave him after he had a string of chart flops. "During that conversation, I said: 'Mike, how do I get back on the charts again?' He said: 'You've got to change your name because your name is poison.' Mike (Jackson) was right, my name was poison. But I figured out a way, accidentally, to detoxify it," he said.

He also recalled the last conversation he had with Jackson, a year before the King of Pop died. "I was on tour and my phone rang and I said hello and I hear this little voice. 'Donny?' I went: 'Hello.' He went: 'Donny?' I went: 'Mike, where are you?' He said: 'I can't tell you.'"

"I said: 'Mike, you're talking to me, come on, we're friends, where are you?' He said: 'Please don't tell anybody but I'm in Phoenix. I rented a tour bus, and put my kids in it. I had to get out of LA because of all these allegations and things.'"

Osmond told how he invited Jackson to come and stay with him, telling him, "No one will know you're there ... I'm going to give you a weekend of normalcy.' He said to me: 'I really need that right now.' But he didn't take me up on it, and that was the last time I spoke with him."