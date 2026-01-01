Ted Lasso has been officially renewed for a fifth season.

The popular Apple TV comedy series has a proposed production start date of 14 April 2027, Deadline reports.

The renewal has been pending since the Season 4 finale was released in October, cementing Ted Lasso as the streamer's biggest global hit.

The outlet reports that characters and stories are yet to be locked in, but Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso and Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard are expected back, joined by fellow original cast members Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca, Jeremy Swift as Higgins, Brett Goldstein as Roy and Juno Temple as Keeley. A notable return from Season 4 will be Tanya Reynolds as Coach Alice Chilton.

Goldstein's involvement is expected to be a juggling act as he works on two other hit shows, Apple TV's Shrinking and Prime Video's upcoming Escorted, in addition to his film career.

Hunt told Deadline last month that Goldstein's involvement had been allowed some flexibility via the plotline that men's coach Roy Kent was leaving Richmond AFC for pastures new at Chelsea FC.

"It is acknowledging that he's a busy man and giving us some wiggle room, I would say," Hunt explained. "But no, there's no expectation of losing Roy and Keeley. But they are two very busy people, so wiggle room is a smart thing."

Ted Lasso won back-to-back Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series for its first two seasons on air.