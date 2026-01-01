Jay-Z's performance at next year's Super Bowl is getting the movie treatment.

The NFL, Disney and ESPN collectively announced on 23 November that the rap legend's Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show will be included in a film of the event, set to air in IMAX cinemas across the US and select international markets.

Cinemas hosting the Super Bowl will be announced in the coming weeks, Variety reports. The show will include the four-hour entirety of the game, including the pre-show entertainment, halftime show and post-game show.

"Watching the Super Bowl with your fellow fans is one of the great shared experiences in sports," gushed Ken Potrock, per the outlet. "We're reaching fans across an unprecedented range of platforms and meeting them wherever they want to be."

Jay-Z was announced as the 2027 Super Bowl halftime headliner on 26 October, just days after he performed two sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Brooklyn rap star has had a busy year. He returned to the stage in May at Roots Picnic in Philadelphia, and hosted a blockbuster three-night gig at Yankee Stadium in July, before heading across the pond for dates in London and Paris.

Super Bowl LXI is slated for a 14 February kickoff in Los Angeles.