Daredevil's Charlie Cox reveals why he was warned off auditioning for James Bond role

Charlie Cox was advised against auditioning for James Bond after being told he was "too old".

The Daredevil star - who turns 44 next month - explained he had asked his representatives to put him forward for the iconic 007 role, but 40-year-old Robert Pattinson was officially cast last week.

Speaking on Virgin Radio, Charlie said: "Can I say something? I asked to audition for that.

"Do you know what they told me? 'Too old'.

"But Rob is the same age as me!

"He does look good for it, I have to be fair.

"Next [month] I am going to be 44 ... how is 44 too old?"

Despite being ruled out before even stepping into an audition room, the Marvel actor had nothing but praise for his pal Pattinson - who is three years his junior - taking over the suave spy in Denis Villeneuve's upcoming Amazon MGM Studios movie.

Cox admitted he had initially expected younger contenders Jack Lowden, 36, or Callum Turner, 36, to land the coveted part, but he applauded the bold career choices that led his friend to the franchise.

He added: "I thought it was going to be Jack Lowden or maybe Callum Turner.

"What an amazing career [Pattinson] has carved out.

"Some of the stuff that guy has done ... worked with directors who have gone on to be huge, huge auteurs, but when he worked with them, it was their first film or stuff."

Pattinson was announced as the latest big-screen James Bond earlier this month, succeeding Daniel Craig, 58, who stepped down after 2021's No Time to Die at the age of 53.

Cox is no stranger to praising one of his Hollywood pals.

Last year, he told how he previously thought Jamie Dornan, 44, was "too good looking" to make it big in the movie industry.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about his pre-fame friendship group - which also included Andrew Garfield, 43, Eddie Redmayne, 44, and Pattinson - and their early struggles in Los Angeles, he said: "My memory back then was that Andrew ... he was dangerous. We were worried about him.

"And then the joke - oh, he’ll probably kill me for saying this - the joke was Jamie went through a very dry patch at one point, and we genuinely thought it was because he was too good looking.

"I would say, 'It’s just not - you’re not believable! It’s not believable. You can’t get cast in anything!' "

Dornan went on to have his huge breakthrough role in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise.