Steven Spielberg has cast Cillian Murphy, Jessie Buckley and Mark Rylance in his first-ever Western.

The Jurassic Park director will direct an adaptation of Kevin Barry's novel The Heart in Winter, which has been adapted for the screen by famed writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson.

Spielberg, who has openly expressed a desire to make a Western over the years, told Deadline that the project is a perfect combination of genre, story and collaborators.

"It's really the excitement for me to get to work together with my dear friend and colleague Paul Thomas Anderson on a genre, but more particularly, the genre notwithstanding, a story that quite quickly became close to both our hearts and we felt that we could do as a team," the Jaws filmmaker said.

He explained that he and Anderson had been discussing a collaboration since January and wanted to make a film set in late 1800s America.

The untitled film will mark the first time the One Battle After Another filmmaker has written a screenplay without directing it too. He will also produce the project alongside Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Sara Murphy.

The Heart in Winter tells the story of Tom and Polly, who embark on a love affair and "strike out west on a stolen horse, moving through the badlands of Montana and Idaho", according to the book's synopsis.

Spielberg told the outlet that recent Oscar winners Murphy and Buckley were "the only two actors that could play these characters".

"This story is about the people who refused to settle for a life that is less than they deserve but maybe more than they can handle," he explained. "Jessie and Cillian were the first people to ever come to mind for this and they also have never made a film together."

Rylance is a Spielberg regular, appearing in 2015's Bridge of Spies, 2016's The BFG and 2018's Ready Player One. He won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for their first collaboration.

The project will shoot in the winter next year ahead of a 2028 release.