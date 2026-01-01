Rita Wilson has confirmed her large back tattoo was actually fake.

The actress and singer went viral in September when she posted a photo of herself with a large cross tattoo on her back, a similar design to her son Chet's, while promoting her single Stranger with Age.

During an interview on CBS Mornings, Wilson, 70, confirmed the tattoo wasn't real, but rather a prank to celebrate Chet's birthday in August.

"It was a prank that I did for my son's birthday; (he) has a lot of tattoos," she explained. "I used to threaten him with getting a tattoo, and I would say, 'You better watch out, one day we're going to be on the beach, and I'm going to take off my... (top to reveal one)."

The Girls actress acknowledged the temporary body art was "definitely a different look", and was asked if she would ever get a real tattoo.

She responded, "My daughter said, 'The new tattoo is not having a tattoo.'"

Wilson and her husband Tom Hanks share sons Chester, aka Chet, 36, and Truman, 32. She is also the stepmother of his actor son Colin, 49, and writer/journalist daughter Elizabeth, 44, from his first marriage to Samantha Lewes.

Stranger with Age appears on Wilson's sixth studio album, Sound of a Woman, which was released in September.