Jamie Lee Curtis has hit back at critics of her birthday post, accusing them of turning her words into "a silly waste of clickbait".

The Halloween actress took to Instagram on Sunday to mark her 68th birthday and acknowledged that it was her first birthday as "the only surviving family member of my immediate family and my immediate second family".

After some people took issue with her post, Curtis issued a clarification on Monday, insisting that she was not "throwing shade" at her extended family as she was referring to her late parents, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, stepfather Robert Brandt, and her sister, Kelly Curtis.

"Oh my goodness, Internet. Really? Is it such a slow news cycle that you have to turn this into a beef or me throwing shade? Come on. You know better than that. Or do you?" she wrote. "Immediate family means my immediate family. My mother and my father and my sister Kelly and my stepfather who raised me."

The Freaky Friday actress noted that she still has a good relationship with members of her extended family.

She continued, "My extended family, all of my father's children from other marriages and all of their children and now their children's children are fully intact and we all are in direct communication and we just celebrated a bar mitzvah and we all mourned together the loss of our Kelly, as we did our brother, Nicholas, but any attempt to try to make this into something it isn't is just a silly waste of clickbait."

Her actress sister Kelly passed away in May at the age of 69, while her half-brother Nicholas died of a drug overdose in 1994 aged 23.

Hollywood actor Curtis died at the age of 85 in 2010, and Psycho icon Leigh passed away at the age of 77 in 2004.