Antoine Fuqua has denied assault and battery allegations made against him by a Los Angeles bar manager.

On Friday, lawyers for William Rosenthal filed a lawsuit in a California court over a dispute that allegedly occurred earlier in the year.

In the documents, Rosenthal claimed that he denied a group of "overly intoxicated" people entry to Good Times at Davey Wayne's on 14 February, with one of them allegedly Fuqua's daughter.

Around an hour later, the manager reported that The Equalizer filmmaker and his son Brando appeared at the bar and accused him of pepper-spraying his daughter - which the manager denied at the time.

Rosenthal then alleged that Fuqua, 61, struck him in the face with a gun.

"After striking Plaintiff, Defendant Antoine Fuqua directed a racial and antisemitic slur at Plaintiff and threatened to kill him," the complaint continues. "As Plaintiff staggered back in pain, Defendant Brando Fuqua, appeared and approached Plaintiff and forcefully swung a handgun at Plaintiff's face. Defendants Antoine Fuqua and Brando Fuqua then pointed their handguns at Plaintiff, placing him in imminent fear for his life, before fleeing down the street."

In a statement, a representative for Fuqua denied the allegations.

"It's not true," they commented.

Rosenthal is seeking $50,000 (£38,300) and further damages for "severe physical and mental injuries".

Most recently, Fuqua made the Michael Jackson biopic, Michael. Released in April, the project is the fourth-highest-grossing movie of the year so far. A sequel is in development.