Zosia Mamet departed the cast of Mad Men after a "terrible" confrontation with the showrunner.

Previously, the Girls actress described having an unpleasant experience with a producer on the period TV series in her 2025 book Does This Make Me Funny? but didn't name the person in question.

But during an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast on Monday, Mamet revealed she was referring to show creator Matthew Weiner.

"I wrote an essay about it for my book where I don't mention names," she told host Dax Shepard. "But I really wanted Matt Weiner to sue me because then he would be admitting to the fact that he knew I was writing about him."

Mamet, the daughter of playwright David Mamet, played Joyce Ramsay for five episodes of Mad Men from 2010 until 2012.

"All the other actors were wonderful, but he really was like the Catholic Church back in the day, like that bro rules with fear," the 38-year-old claimed. "He would start every table read with this little speech... and he would talk about how he didn't want any of us to take our scripts home... And he would be like, 'If I see that, I'm going to find you, and I'm going to hunt you down. I'm going to kill you. Just kidding. Actually not.' He would do this at every table read."

Mamet went on to claim that the "whole vibe would sour" when Weiner arrived on set, and his alleged behaviour led her to quit Mad Men despite producers planning to extend her character's storyline.

"He came in and was having a bad day and decided to set his sights on me," she continued. "During a block rehearsal, (he) just f**king went to town on me in front of the whole cast and crew... I called my agents when I left, and I was like, 'I can't go back to that set.'

"He just systematically dressed me down for like 45 minutes. And I was like, 'I want to kill myself'... My level of insecurity was so great that I knew I wouldn't be able to perform... I was like, 'I will shut down. I won't be able to function in this environment,' and the fear of that happening again was just too great."

Representatives for Weiner, 61, have not yet responded to Mamet's claims.