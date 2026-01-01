Bella Hadid "couldn't breathe" moments before she walked the runway for the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

In an interview for the winter issue of U.S. Harper's Bazaar, the model-entrepreneur opened up about the health conditions she has been diagnosed with, including postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), endometriosis, and Lyme disease.

Accordingly, Bella explained that symptoms can strike at any time and she had a scary situation shortly before she opened the Victoria's Secret spectacle last month.

"Right before I walked out on the runway for my opening look, I went to go stretch and my whole clavicle completely... I don't even know what it was. My lungs almost collapsed, and I couldn't breathe, and then it was like, 'Five, four...'" she recalled. "So my body goes through these different motions of feeling really good and then all of a sudden crashing on me at the worst moments."

The fashion star went on to describe how the situation frightened her because she "can strut" on the runway no problem usually.

However, she conceded that her body possibly can't "handle" her busy schedule.

"Sometimes my body just can't connect with my brain," the 30-year-old continued. "My brain wants to do it, and my body is like, 'No, we can't do that today.' And I'm like, 'Okay, great. So let's figure out another way.' But I think people don't realise how much I struggle with the fatigue and the body pain, and so I just try my best."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Bella shared that she wants to be a parent one day.

"I want to do things that are fulfilling for me in my soul: having a greenhouse that I can garden in, having my glassblowing and ceramic studio, and having lots of children and being a mother," she smiled.