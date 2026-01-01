Rob Lowe revisited his 1988 sex tape scandal in his new documentary Rob Lowe: The Outsider.

The St. Elmo's Fire star recalled in the Netflix documentary that he first learned the video had leaked when he arrived at the Cannes Film Festival to announce his 1990 movie Bad Influence.

The tape featured Lowe, who was then 24, involved with two women, one of whom was 16. At the time, the age of consent in Georgia was 14, however, 18 was the legal age to be involved in sexually explicit recordings.

"It was there I was told that I was leading the news," the 62-year-old recalled. "I was advised by Hollywood's finest to not defend myself, so I didn't. Because they're the experts."

The Outsiders star maintained that he thought both women were over 21 because they met in a nightclub.

"I'm not trying to do revisionist history, but we were in an over-21 bar. I'm a known film actor, and I had to show my ID to get in. I had no idea that one of the girls was underage," he insisted.

Lowe knew there was "a possibility" the tape would leak, and he refused to be blackmailed to prevent the footage from coming out.

"They stole the tape," he continued. "People would ask me to pay a lot of money to try to keep the tape quiet and I was unwilling to be blackmailed. Boy, I showed them, didn't I?"

Lowe "hunkered down" at home as "everything began to explode around" him, and his brother Chad Lowe remembered he was "so isolated" at the time.

"I just was hearing that it was taking a big toll and he wasn't taking calls and that was not normal to not be able to reach him," the Pretty Little Liars star said.

The West Wing actor had to return to the limelight in 1990 to promote his movie Bad Influence and confront the scandal during interviews.

"You'd get an entire interview and then they'd go, 'So let me just... There's one thing I want to ask you,'" he shared. "I just kind of soldiered on."

Rob Lowe: The Outsider is streaming now on Netflix.