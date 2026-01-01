Halle Berry is fighting to restore 50/50 physical custody of her 13-year-old son in her ongoing legal battle with her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez.

Berry has claimed her relationship with Maceo is suffering in the meantime.

"What has changed is not Maceo's physical safety with Halle," the Catwoman star's lawyers wrote in court documents filed on 24 November and obtained by Page Six.

"What has deteriorated is the mother-son relationship during the prolonged separation."

The Oscar winner's legal team argued that the continued restrictions on her parenting time have become part of the problem, despite a judge denying Martinez's request for a domestic violence restraining order against her on 29 October.

"The damage may well be everlasting," they warned, if the court does not intervene.

Under the temporary custody arrangement, Berry was granted daytime visits with Maceo on Mondays and Tuesdays and alternating weekends, but no overnight stays.

Berry's fiancé, Van Hunt, came to her defence in a sworn declaration, revealing his behind-the-scenes efforts to help the former couple resolve their differences.

"On three occasions, I had multi-hour conversations with Olivier over the phone and in person to try to help them reach a resolution without court intervention," the musician claimed.