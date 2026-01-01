The value of late actor Hayden Panettiere's estate has been revealed.

The Nashville star, who died from the toxic effects of fentanyl at age 36 on 16 August, had personal property worth $5.2 million (£4 million) and real estate valued at $1 million (£760,000), according to documents obtained by TMZ.

The exact total worth, according to the outlet's sums, is $6,232,119 (£4,752,302).

In addition to Nashville, Panettiere also starred in NBC's Heroes and the Scream franchise.

In September, her ex-partner Wladimir Klitschko filed a petition to act as representative for the couple's 11-year-old daughter, Kaya. Kaya is described in the latest paperwork as the sole heir to the estate.

Panettiere died without a will, and Klitschko has petitioned to have a tax advisor named Melissa Moskal Bencivenga named as the estate administrator.

Panettiere passed away just days before her 37th birthday. She was in South Carolina with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his brother, Zach, at the time of her death.

Despite the efforts of the brothers to administer CPR after finding her unconscious, she could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Klitschko has had full custody of Kaya since 2018, when Panettiere ceded custody. She battled addiction throughout much of the last years of her life.