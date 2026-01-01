The Church of Scientology is seeking more than $2 million (£1.53 million) in legal fees from Leah Remini.

The church filed a motion in Los Angeles Superior Court, asking the King of Queens actor to foot the bill for fees incurred in its successful legal efforts against her, USA Today reports.

Remini, who left Scientology in 2013 following nearly four decades as a member, sued the church and its leader, David Miscavige, in 2023, alleging "17 years of harassment, intimidation, surveillance and defamation".

The church petitioned for the case to be dismissed, and a Los Angeles judge ruled partly in the church's favour, tossing out a number of the TV star's defamation claims.

Both parties appealed, and the higher court allowed the case to move forward.

In a statement to USA Today on 23 November, the Church of Scientology called the lawsuit "ludicrous" and "malicious".

Remini created the docuseries Scientology and the Aftermath, featuring former members detailing accounts of alleged abuse and harassment by the church.

"For a decade, Remini has monetised attacks on Scientology. But when the Church responded, corrected the record and exposed her false propaganda, Remini had a different idea of free speech," the statement continued.

It concluded, "Remini apparently thinks the First Amendment is a one-way street. The courts have now told her otherwise. Leah Remini tried to silence the Church. She failed."

A representative for Remini also addressed the filing in a statement to the outlet.

"Scientology failed to get my lawsuit dismissed. Eight of my nine causes of action remain," it read. "After years of delaying my case, Scientology is now seeking to extract $2.5 million (£1.91 million) in legal fees from me while attempting to manipulate the public narrative by portraying its request as a victory."