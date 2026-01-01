Kelly Rowland has joined the cast of the hit TV drama Reasonable Doubt.

She made her first appearance in the Season 4 finale cliffhanger as a distressed woman covered in blood.

Rowland is set to portray the character Demitra in Season 5, "a staffer on a mayoral campaign who stumbles into trouble that could threaten not only a politician's future but her own life", Deadline reports.

"After being such a fan of the show for such a long time, It's surreal to be a part of it," Rowland shared in a statement.

Series creator Raamla Mohamed Hunter noted of the cast addition, "Kelly Rowland, the Kelendria Rowland, is in my show. The one I created. I didn't think that I could bump like this, but now I have the motivation to be a survivor in this TV game. I'll be screaming until Season five!"

Rowland has gradually moved into acting alongside her music career, starting with TV sitcom guest spots and moving into bigger dramatic roles.

While courting fame with Destiny's Child and her subsequent solo singing ventures, she had small-screen roles on shows including The Hughleys, Eve and Girlfriends.

She crossed over into feature films with Freddy vs. Jason in 2003 and The Seat Filler in 2005.

Recent TV roles include the 2024 film Mea Culpa and the TV series Grown-ish.