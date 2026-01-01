Thomas Markle Sr., father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has been indicted on child pornography charges in California.

The news comes just days after a Florida judge determined that he is mentally fit to stand trial.

Markle Sr. has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

The indictment was shared on X by Bill Essayli, the United States Attorney for the Central District of California.

He noted that Markle Sr. stands accused of "knowingly" possessing "35mm film negatives of sexually explicit material involving children".

"Federal law enforcement was notified last month that Markle possessed child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in the Philippines and at two storage units in Los Angeles," Essayli continued in his statement.

"A judicially approved search warrant was executed and the materials were seized."

The indictment refers to several specific frames that were uncovered by the FBI and that contain at least one image of child pornography that "involved a minor who had not attained 12 years of age".

Markle Sr., who is currently being detained in Florida, is expected to be arraigned on the indictment in the coming weeks in US District Court in Los Angeles.

"This is an ongoing investigation. Markle is presumed innocent until proven guilty," Essayli concluded.