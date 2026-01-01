Macaulay Culkin and Constance Wu have been cast in Walter Woodman's directorial debut.

The as yet untitled movie, which has been co-written by Shy Kids' Woodman, Gregory Calderone, Sidney Leeder, Patrick Cederberg, and Alexander Weinstein, has reportedly landed an all-star ensemble.

As reported by Deadline, the Home Alone actor and Crazy Rich Asians star have joined the cast alongside Ken Leung, Veronika Slowikowska, David Klein and Ethan Eng.

The A24 movie is said to be a coming of age tale set against the backdrop of the birth of the internet.

Culkin's casting comes after reports Disney have started developing another Home Alone sequel – more than three decades after the actor last played Kevin McCallister on the big screen.

The former child star, now 46, is said to be working with filmmakers Seth Rogen, 44, and Evan Goldberg, 44, on an early version of the script, according to Variety.

They are also expected to produce the project through their Point Grey production company, although plot details, casting arrangements and a potential release date have not been announced.

After playing Kevin in the original 1990 classic and its 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Culkin did not return for the third film, which was released in 1997 and introduced a different young protagonist played by Alex D. Linz.

Three further instalments followed, including two television films and the 2021 Disney+ release Home Sweet Home Alone.

Chris Columbus, who helmed the first two movies in the franchise, has suggested a new Home Alone wouldn't "work" without the late Catherine O'Hara, who played Kevin's mother.

The director, who had no knowledge the new movie was in development, told Variety: "Catherine, as I’ve always said, is 50% of Home Alone. There’s the yin and yang of Home Alone: Catherine O’Hara and Macaulay Culkin. Without those two in the film, there is no film, because they create the emotional epicentre of that film.”

However, the director thinks there could be a "potential" film about the wider McCallister family.

He said: “I think you potentially could still entertain the idea of doing another Home Alone with the cast.

"Not any of these ridiculous follow-ups to the first. And I only say ridiculous because it’s weird with filmmakers. They don’t understand why that cast works so well. It’s always about the cast. It’s like The Goonies. It’s about the cast.

"[But] it was really about Catherine and Macaulay, if anyone ever wanted to do a sequel, and unfortunately that can’t happen now.”