Patrick Stewart was "struggling with his health" while filming his last movie, Avengers: Doomsday, according to co-director Anthony Russo.

The Star Trek legend passed away on 28 October at the age of 86 following a "brief and poignant journey" with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia.

While his health issues were kept private from the wider public, Russo knew Stewart was being challenged "on a health level" while shooting the Marvel movie.

"It was clear that he was struggling with his health, and he worked so hard to deliver a performance and a presence - for us as directors, for his other actors, for the crew," he recalled in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "You could see it wasn't just the effort of a regular actor showing up and delivering that kind of presence and performance and experience for others, collaboration. It was someone who was really being challenged in a very deep way on a health level, showing up and doing that.

"For him to have muscled through and delivered the performance that he did in that movie, and the experience that he delivered for all of us as collaborators, it made it intensely emotional."

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige told the publication that on the last day of principal photography, Stewart gave a speech indicating that it would be his last time on a set.

"He stood up and he gave a speech to the crew. We didn't know necessarily it would be his last day on a set, but he was sort of indicating to us that he thought it was," Feige said, while Russo remembered, "I think it was in the back of all of our heads, we may never see him on set again."

According to EW, Stewart was offered to play his long-running X-Men character Charles Xavier/Professor X in both Doomsday and its 2027 sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, but he decided to sign up for just the first outing.

Co-director Joe Russo added that the British actor has an "emotional scene about forgiveness" with his co-star and real-life best friend Ian McKellen that is "very resonant in the wake of his passing".

Feige and the Russo brothers are now trying to figure out how to pay tribute to Stewart in his final film.

"We're long done filming that movie, and he did an amazing job for us," Feige explained. "We're looking now at how we can put something together that honours and respects our friend."

Avengers: Doomsday will be released in cinemas on 18 December.