Jenna Ushkowitz believes the cast of Glee filmed the Cory Monteith tribute episode "too soon".

On the We Need to Talk podcast on Tuesday, the actress - who played Tina Cohen-Chang on the musical comedy TV series - opened up about the devastating loss of her co-star. Monteith died of a drug and alcohol overdose at the age of 31 in July 2013.

Ushkowitz recalled how the castmembers filmed The Quarterback episode in honour of the Canadian actor for season five, which aired in October 2013.

"To shoot The Quarterback, I think it wasn't the right thing," she told host Paul C. Brunson. "And I think everybody collectively agrees that it's maybe not the thing that we should have done, because we were grieving both privately and publicly."

The Quarterback episode centred on the death of Monteith's character, Finn Hudson.

And while Ushkowitz agreed that viewers of the popular show "needed something", she didn't necessarily feel ready or have the "tools" to deal with grief.

"It was like, too soon for that. (It) was not fun, (I) don't want to remember that time. The show itself was never the same," the 40-year-old mused. "He was the heart of the show, our friend, most importantly, and our leader. He really was the quarterback for us. He held everybody together. He hosted parties for the crew. He was the kindest. He knew everybody's names. He just was such a good person, a kind person."

Last month, original creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan confirmed a Glee reboot was in the works at Disney+ and Hulu, with Ushkowitz, Lea Michele, Heather Morris, and Chord Overstreet set to return.