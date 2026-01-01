Amanda Seyfried 'told a lot of people' about You Can See Everything

Amanda Seyfried has no idea how she managed to keep You Can See Everything "under wraps".

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, the actress opened up about her experience working on Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim's documentary about convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes and her partner Billy Evans.

Seyfried, who portrayed Holmes in the 2022 TV miniseries The Dropout, admitted to host Jimmy that it was hard to keep quiet about her unexpected role in the secretive project.

"I am the most indiscreet person I have ever met in my life," she insisted. "How the hell did I manage to keep it under wraps? I told a lot of people. But I guess I could trust them all?"

The Mean Girls star also explained that her involvement in the project evolved over the course of a year.

"At first, they had just done their whole documentary, and then I just jumped in kind of at the last-minute, and it turned into something else," the 40-year-old continued.

And while Seyfried had a large amount of content about Holmes to draw upon due to her being a "very public-facing person", the only "present-day" footage was held by Fielder.

"I didn't know what the script would be until I got to set, or it would be, like, a five-factor authentication app where I could maybe read it the night before," she joked.

Released in U.S. theatres in September, You Can See Everything has received positive reviews from critics. It has grossed $105 million (£80 million) against a $7 million (£5.3 million) production budget, making it the ninth-highest-grossing documentary film of all time.