James Marsden wanted his long-awaited return as Cyclops to feel meaningful and have "genuine purpose".

The Hairspray actor, who first played Scott Summers/Cyclops in the 2000s X-Men trilogy, reprises his superhero role for the first time in 20 years in Avengers: Doomsday.

The final trailer, released on Monday, revealed just how substantial Marsden's role is. In the clip, he says his character's iconic line, "To me, my X-Men!" and unites the X-Men and Avengers in a battle against Doctor Doom.

In an interview with Sharp magazine, the Paradise star shared that Cyclops finally gets the chance to lead after taking a back seat to Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in previous X-Men movies.

"I think fans are going to be very pleased. One of the things people have said for years is that Cyclops is a leader, yet in many of the previous films he often took a back seat to Wolverine and some of the other characters," he said. "There are only so many minutes available in a film this large, but it was important to me that my return felt meaningful."

Marsden added that he was "ecstatic" when he got the call from Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and heard the plan for Cyclops, because he didn't want to be only "a nostalgic cameo".

"I wanted there to be a genuine purpose behind his presence. Without giving anything away, I feel very good about what we were able to do with the character," he continued. "I haven't seen the finished film yet, but I think fans will be excited not only to see familiar faces return but also to see that their appearances genuinely matter to the story. There's real purpose behind Cyclops being there, and that's what excites me most."

Recalling the shoot, the 53-year-old likened walking onto the set to "entering an entirely separate country" because of its "staggering" scale.

"At times, the production was so massive that even when you're playing a major character, you can feel like a background player within something much larger than yourself," he added.

Among the usual Marvel regulars, Avengers: Doomsday will also feature Marsden's X-Men co-stars Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn, Kelsey Grammer and Alan Cumming.

The film opens in cinemas on 18 December.