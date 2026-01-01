Director James Gray has declared that he will no longer take his projects to the Cannes Film Festival.

The Ad Astra director has launched six of his nine features at the famed French festival, most recently Paper Tiger, which debuted in competition in May.

During an on-stage conversation with Venice Film Festival director Alberto Barbera at the Marrakech Film Festival in Morocco on Tuesday, Gray quipped that he was done with Cannes.

"Cannes sucks. Don't worry, I'm not going back to Cannes," he said in a tongue-in-cheek fashion, reports Variety. "I've learned my lesson. Cannes is not for me. I am not for Cannes."

Gray made his Cannes debut 26 years ago with The Yards and has returned over the years with We Own the Night, Two Lovers, The Immigrant, Armageddon Time and Paper Tiger, starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. Despite having more competition entries than any other American filmmaker this century, Gray has never won a prize.

The Lost City of Z filmmaker explained that he took his projects to the festival because the distributors want a Cannes launch and "that dumb logo" on the film.

Gray also blasted the "idiotic" idea of pitting movies against each other with the official competition for the Palme d'Or and other prizes.

"What is the thing in festivals that matters to the corporation? The competition. What wins. Why? That's the thing that's going to make them money," he insisted. "I hate the part where you compete. It's dumb; ethically, morally bankrupt. But it's also aiding and abetting the machine."

However, the director noted that film festivals are still vitally important because they are a space for "the free-flowing exchange of ideas (and) thoughts" and for filmmakers to get together.

Paper Tiger is in U.S. cinemas now. The crime drama will open in the U.K. on New Year's Day.