Ava DuVernay will be the inaugural winner of the Laura Mulvey Female Trailblazer Award at the 2027 London Critics' Circle Film Awards

Ava DuVernay has been announced as the inaugural winner of the Laura Mulvey Female Trailblazer Award at the 2027 London Critics' Circle Film Awards.

The 54-year-old filmmaker, whose credits include Selma, 13th, A Wrinkle in Time and Origin, will receive the accolade in recognition of her contribution to cinema and her efforts to create opportunities for underrepresented voices in the film industry.

The new special award has been created to celebrate influential women in film who are breaking the glass ceiling, changing the cultural conversation and inspiring future generations of female filmmakers.

Ava will be presented with the accolade by renowned film theorist and filmmaker Laura Mulvey at the 47th annual London Critics' Circle Film Awards at London's Ham Yard Hotel on 7 February 2027.

Regarding the prize, Ava said : “I’ve long been interested in what happens to cinema when more kinds of people have the power to make it and have the access to watch it. How much richer our understanding of the world becomes when we experience it through different voices and perspectives.

“Laura Mulvey’s work helped shift that conversation in profound ways, and I’m delighted to be the first recipient of an award in her name. Thank you to the LFCC. And here’s to the many women who will follow.”

As well as her big-screen work, Ava has enjoyed success on television with When They See Us and Queen Sugar and has won Emmy, BAFTA, Sundance, Image and Peabody awards during her career.

Ava is also the founder of ARRAY, an arts and social impact collective dedicated to changing narratives and championing different perspectives.

Jane Crowther, chair of the London Critics' Circle Film Section, hailed Ava as a "true pioneer" of the film industry.

She said: “In our industry, there is a plethora of women making exceptional art, but so often budgets, awards, festival line-ups and chances are still disproportionately being awarded to their male counterparts.

“We are therefore delighted to have introduced this new special award, to honour and celebrate these women’s outstanding contributions.

“Just like the award’s namesake Laura Mulvey, Ava DuVernay is a true pioneer of the industry: from her exceptional filmmaking output to her extensive social impact work through ARRAY, she is a natural choice for the inaugural Female Trailblazer Award.”

Mulvey, who is a member of the London Critics' Circle, is widely credited with establishing feminist film studies as an academic discipline.

The filmmaker's credits include 1974's Penthesilea: Queen of the Amazons and 1977's Riddles of the Sphinx, while her influential 1975 essay Visual Pleasure and Narrative Cinema introduced the concept of the "male gaze" to film theory, examining the objectification of women on screen.

Ava's latest film is the documentary 14th, which examines American democracy through the history and contemporary significance of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution.

The documentary explores the ongoing struggle for equality in America and the wider consequences of undermining that principle.

Produced by DuVernay's ARRAY Filmworks in association with ARRAY Alliance, 14th will be released in select UK cinemas on 27 November before becoming available to stream globally on Netflix from 4 December.

The 2027 London Critics' Circle Film Awards will be hosted by Saturday Night Live star George Fouracres, with the nominations due to be announced on 18 December 2026.