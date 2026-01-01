This year's 100th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed.

The event typically takes place on the morning of Thanksgiving, which this year is 26 November, on the streets of New York City.

However, due to a weather forecast of sustained winds and heavy rain, the New York Police Department and Macy's have decided to postpone the show, ABC News reports.

The approaching storm threatened to ground the famous balloons and drench spectators.

According to the outlet, the parade will now take place on Saturday, 28 November.

Country star Megan Moroney and R&B star Teddy Swims are due to lead the performances, with Raye opening the broadcast. Other musical guests include Queen Latifah, Keke Palmer, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Ejae, Wyclef Jean, Devo, Baha Men, Feid and Mckenna Grace

A Dolly Parton tribute is also planned, plus a 10-minute Broadway medley featuring the casts from nine musicals, introduced by Julianne Hough.

Earlier this week, it was reported that high winds from approaching storms could ground the large balloons featured in the parade.

In 1971, the parade took place without inflatables because fierce winds and rain meant all balloons had to be grounded. This year is the first time the parade has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

The event was only previously cancelled between 1942 and 1944 during World War II.