Gordon Ramsay has been named as the lead presenter of the returning Top Gear.

The BBC has confirmed that the celebrity chef, a well-known car enthusiast and motorsport fan, will head up a brand new presenting team when the TV show makes its comeback.

Filming is scheduled to take place in 2027 with episodes expected to air in 2028. The programme will be returning to its base at the Top Gear test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey, with the anonymous Stig confirmed to be back in the mix as a test driver.

"My love affair with cars began as a child, growing up a field away from Silverstone, where I would climb over the fences and sneak in for a glimpse of the racing," Ramsay gushed in a statement to media. "That early excitement sparked a lifelong passion for cars, motorsport, beautiful design and extraordinary engineering.

"At its very best, Top Gear has always been about the unexpected; surprising, entertaining and just the right amount of chaos. That's the spirit we want to build on, bringing a fresh energy and ambition to create something truly thrilling for a whole new generation of audiences. It's an incredibly exciting opportunity, and I genuinely can't wait to get started!"

Top Gear has been off air since Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff had a serious accident during filming in December 2022. He had presented the show alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris, widely considered to be the most settled line-up since the departure of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May in 2015.

The BBC has not confirmed who will join Ramsay for the new era of the show.