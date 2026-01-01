Zach Hickerson, the brother of the late Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend, has detailed the Scream star's last moments.

In an interview with TMZ, Hickerson described going over to the Airbnb where Panettiere and Brian were staying on the day she died.

Hickerson told the outlet he initially didn't think it was odd to find the Heroes actor sitting with her legs crossed and slumped forward, but he began to worry when he sat down near her, and she didn't stir.

"Brian lay down next to her, and when she didn't immediately react or pop up or wake up, I thought that was odd. I turned to Brian and said, Is Hayden still asleep? And he goes I don't know, so he took her hand, and when she didn't respond, I stood up, and Brian pulled her to wake her up on his chest, and when he did that, I had a clear view of her."

Hickerson noted that the actor's lips had turned purple, and he knew something was very wrong.

"I said, Brian, she's purple, I've got to call 911. That's when Brian jumped up and gave her the Narcan."

Hickerson then began performing CPR until first responders arrived and took over, after which he had to sit back as they tried to save her life.

"I watched as the EMS did all that they could do. I just remember praying, crying, begging God, begging her, just, Lord, please help her wake up. When they called it, I was kneeling almost at her feet."

Zach shared that his brother was distraught and in disbelief during the ordeal.

Authorities later ruled Panettiere's death an accidental drug overdose.