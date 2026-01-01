Will Ferrell's The Hawk cancelled after one season

Will Ferrell's golf comedy TV series has been shuttered after just one season.

The series, which starred Ferrell in his first regular TV role since leaving Saturday Night Live in 2002, debuted on Netflix in July and entered the global top 10 chart for three weeks upon its release.

Deadline reports that the cost of the series, which its sources say was increased by Ferrell's salary as star and co-creator, contributed to the decision not to renew for a second season.

The Hawk followed Lonnie Hawkins, played by Ferrell, as 2004's number one golfer who is struggling to recapture his magic.

"His body says retire, but his heart says he's not done yet," the show's logline read.

"His ex-wife and his son Lance, golf's new golden boy, know he's through. But with one more major to win to complete golf's Grand Slam, Lonnie refuses to believe he's anything other than one stroke away from the greatest comeback in golf history."

Along with Ferrell, the cast included Molly Shannon, Jimmy Tatro, Fortune Feimster, Luke Wilson, Chris Parnell, Katelyn Tarver and David Hornsby.

Ferrell co-created and co-executive produced the series.

He has produced a number of series at the streamer over the past years and has multiple projects in the pipeline. He is currently executive producing three new series: All the Rage, Prep, and a scripted series by Nikki Glaser as part of her Netflix Is a Joke Studios deal.