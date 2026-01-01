Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have settled a years-long legal dispute over the sale of their French winery, Château Miraval.

The couple gained a controlling interest in the 1200-acre winery in the South of France in 2008 and have been fighting over it for the past decade.

"We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further," representatives of Jolie and Pitt shared in a statement to Us Weekly on 25 November.

"Any comments in media stories attributed to 'sources' are in fact not coming from either of us, or anyone close to us."

The pair began selling their own wine in March 2013, and got married at the chateau in August 2014.

After they filed for divorce in 2016, Pitt alleged in a February 2022 lawsuit that Jolie had sold her shares to Russian businessman Yuri Shefler, which went against the terms of the former couple's business agreement.

"Through the purported sale, Jolie sought to inflict harm on Pitt," the lawsuit alleged. "Jolie knew and intended that Shefler and his affiliates would try to control the business Pitt had built and to undermine Pitt's investment in Miraval."

Jolie's legal team in turn alleged that Pitt refused to buy her out of the winery business after she declined to sign a non-disclosure agreement allegedly "designed to force her silence about his abuse and cover-up".

Wednesday's settlement ends a contentious case that kept Pitt and Jolie's divorce in the spotlight, even after they finalised their split in December 2024.