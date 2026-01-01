Joan Smalls has opened up about her major friendship breakup with Candice Swanepoel.

During an appearance on The Cutting Room Floor podcast on Wednesday, the Victoria's Secret model confirmed she had been "seeing" retired National Football League (NFL) player Tom Brady for around eight months last year.

However, Joan also described how she cut ties with Candice around last April over the way the South African supermodel allegedly "gaslit" her over her rumoured romance with Tom, which made headlines in October.

"Unfortunately, that was the catalyst," she told host Recho Omondi, noting she had been open with her fellow model about "relationships, situationships, people I've dated, and I've confided in you in these spaces, and we never had a crossover".

Joan went on to recall how Candice texted her around three months after she stopped dating Tom, whom she referred to as "this person" throughout the interview.

"Not a conversation we normally have, but my instincts spoke to me, and I was like, 'I know what this is about.' So, I called her and I asked her, I said, 'Is this about him?' And she said yes. And I was like, 'I knew it in my soul," the 38-year-old remembered. "We've never been in a crossroads where we've had to have such a serious conversation, and the only conversation that was going to be had was about a man, specifically one that I just recently was seeing."

After a brief phone call, Joan recounted how she felt "perplexed" and "lost for words".

"I mean, he wasn't an ex, but um but in the world of girl code... As my friend, to kind of, one, diminish me or devalue my friendship so much that you didn't have consideration towards my feeling or my hurt," she continued. "And it was this whole attitude of I'm an adult. I don't need permission. Both are actually true. You are an adult, and you don't need permission. But as a friend, you should consider me in your choices. Don't consider me in your apologies."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Joan claimed she and Candice had been close pals for around 15 years and even contemplated buying a holiday home together at one point.

"I don't know what she saw that she felt it was worth the sacrifice," the fashion star added. "I hope she gets what she wants and that the juice was worth the squeeze."

Representatives for Candice, 38, and Tom, 49, have not yet responded to Joan's comments.