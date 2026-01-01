Teri Polo broke down in tears when asked to do Focker-in-Law

Teri Polo broke down in tears when she was asked to reprise her role as Pam Focker, as the star never imagined creating a fourth Focker movie.

The 57-year-old star returns as the wife of Ben Stiller's Greg Focker in the John Hamburg-directed comedy, Focker-in-Law, which sees their son, Henry (Skyler Gisondo), bring his girlfriend, former FBI hostage negotiator Olivia Jones (Ariana Grande), home to meet the family.

Polo said it was "more than satisfying" to be a part of the beloved film franchise, which started with 2000's Meet the Parents, where Greg meets Pam's parents, Dina Byrnes (Blythe Danner) and Jack Byrnes (Robert De Niro).

She told Today.com: "It’s like, I could retire now and be like, 'I hit it, man. I hit it,' you know?

"When they called me to do the fourth one, I was literally speechless - and I’m never speechless.

"My agent and manager were on the phone going, 'Teri, Teri, are you there?' And I’m sitting there speechless, crying. The last thing that would’ve ever entered my mind to do for them was a fourth one."

Polo and her co-stars never predicted the huge success of Meet the Parents, which grossed more than $330 million at the worldwide box office on a $55 million budget.

She recalled: "When we were filming, it was, 'Oh, we’re funny,' and 'Oh, that was great,' But we had no clue. We had no idea.

"You had Robert De Niro and you had Ben Stiller, who was at the height of his rise, if you will, of comedy. So, yes, of course, it was going to do well.

"But the first weekend, it was No. 1. We were like, 'OK, wow. this is great. That’s amazing.' The second weekend it was No. 1 and they were like, 'Holy you-know.' And the third weekend was beyond.

"And I knew they were like, 'OK, we’ve got to get to work right on the second one!'"

Meet the Parents spawned sequels, 2004's Meet the Fockers and 2010's Little Fockers, which followed Greg and Pam as they navigated life as parents to Henry (Colin Baiocchi) and his twin sister Samantha (Daisy Tahan), as well as Focker-in-Law.

And Polo is hoping for a fifth Focker movie.

She said: "It’s not confirmed at all. I mean, they leave it very, very open-ended. The last line of the movie is very interesting, shall we say.

"But I literally have no idea. I’m keeping my fingers crossed."