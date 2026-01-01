Khloé Kardashian has recounted how she and sister Kim Kardashian once feared they'd "deformed" their faces after trying a beauty treatment.

While speaking with her friend La La Anthony on the Khloé in Wonder Land podcast this week, the pair reminisced about their trip to South Korea with Kim in August 2025.

Khloé recalled being keen to try "anything and everything" in the country known for its innovative cosmetics and beauty technology.

"Kim and I came back deformed; you came back beautiful and the plane ride just made it so much worse. Kim looked like Stewie from Family Guy," the 42-year-old laughed, referring to the precocious toddler character on the animated TV series.

However, La La confessed that the group didn't do much sightseeing because they didn't feel they could leave their hotel rooms after the procedures.

"We didn't go anywhere," the 44-year-old sighed, while Khloé continued: "Day one, we f**ked up our faces, and we were just sitting in the hotel room. If anyone asks, we don't know what we did because we just trusted doctors. There was a translator. We were like, 'OK, sure. This amount, perfect.' You lay on the table, they do some stuff to you, and you're like, 'Oh, that's what we agreed to?'"

But after a few days, Khloé insisted "everything came back together", and they were happy with the results.

"It was so fun, we need to do that again," she smiled.