Director Catherine Hardwicke "almost fell out of (her) bed" when she read that her film's leading man Robert Pattinson had been cast as the new James Bond.

The filmmaker, who made Pattinson famous by casting him as vampire Edward Cullen in the 2008 movie, has revealed how she reacted when the British actor was unveiled as the next 007 earlier this month.

"I almost fell out of my bed," Hardwicke said on The Kyle Buchanan Show, before explaining why his casting was a surprise.

"I just didn't think they were going to choose him because of The Batman and he's so famous and they like to get the unknown (actor)," she continued. "He's intense and interesting and has got a lot of stuff going on in there. He's weird and he's original. He does not fit the mould. He's not afraid to say crazy s**t, that's what I love about it."

Hardwicke noted that it was "the same bed" where Pattinson and Kristen Stewart auditioned for their roles in her house by acting out Edward and Bella Swan's kissing scene.

"He fell out of the bed when he did the audition and landed on the floor, so it was kind of cool," she added.

When Pattinson's casting was announced, a scene from Twilight went viral on social media. The clip showed Eric (Justin Chon) passing out flyers for that year's prom and teasing the theme: "Gambling, tuxedos and Bond, James Bond." The camera then cuts to Pattinson's Edward getting out of a car while wearing sunglasses.

Addressing that scene, Hardwicke said, "That's the one scene where I was like, 'Let's put the sunglasses on.' He got out of the car and he looked so suave that he inspired the line, 'Bond, James Bond.' It was cool. We did think he looked like James Bond. I guess we were seeing the future."

Hardwicke only directed the first Twilight, while Pattinson returned as Edward for four more films.