Focker-in-Law director John Hamburg has explained why Barbra Streisand and Dustin Hoffman are not involved in the new movie.

The acting legends joined the Meet the Parents franchise in the 2004 sequel, Meet the Fockers, playing Ben Stiller's free-spirited parents Bernie and Roz. They reprised their roles in the 2010 follow-up, Little Fockers.

Addressing their absence, writer-director Hamburg explained that they wouldn't have had enough to do in the new film because there are so many new characters.

"I wanted to bring it back to the simplicity of the original Meet the Parents," he told Variety. "Dustin and Barbra are so iconic that I didn't want to bring them back in a smaller part if I couldn't service their characters, because I had all these new characters.

"If I brought them back, I would have to take away from (the new generation of characters) Olivia, Henry, Samantha and Eduardo. It was a hard choice. Not that they would have agreed to come back. But for this story, it didn't feel like the movie could hold all of that."

Focker-in-Law follows Stiller's Greg Focker as he meets his son Henry's girlfriend Olivia Jones (Ariana Grande) for the first time and learns Henry is planning to propose. The film also stars Robert De Niro, Skyler Gisondo, Beanie Feldstein and Eduardo Franco.

The film ends with a teaser setting up a possible fifth film, and Hamburg noted that Hoffman and Streisand could potentially return for that outing.

When asked about his plans for another chapter, he replied, "Look, I have no one to blame but myself. I wrote that line. Maybe there's more to mine, but only if it's organic and feels like there's a reason for it to exist. Talk to me after Thanksgiving weekend."

Focker-in-Law is in cinemas now.