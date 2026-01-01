Hoda Kotb has revealed she is "relieved" after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was postponed due to bad weather.

It's the first time in the parade's 100-year history that the event has had to be rescheduled.

"It's OK," Kotb, 62, said during an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday.

"We waited 100 years for this parade... we're gonna wait two more days. We're gonna have it on Saturday. It's gonna be a beautiful, sun-splash day."

Kotb, who co-hosts the parade with Al Roker and Savannah Guthrie, admitted the weather forecast for the parade's originally planned date on Thursday "was not gonna be fun."

"The winds were like tropical storm force. There are a bunch of kids who were marching and people with the balloons," she said, before emphasising: "safety first."

Kotb reflected on those who had been preparing for the parade, "working tirelessly for a year-plus", adding: "So imagine spending all that time painting every little bit of every float, wondering if the float is going to fly away somewhere."

The New York Police Department and Macy's decided to postpone the parade due to a weather forecast of sustained winds and heavy rain. The holiday event will now go ahead on Saturday 28 November.

The storm threatened to ground the famous balloons and drench spectators.

"I'm relieved," Kotb said, "Saturday's gonna be amazing. Everybody's still hanging out. We're gonna watch it anyway."

She continued: "And during the parade piece that's usually on tomorrow, guess what? We're gonna watch an old parade and you won't know the difference, OK? It's gonna be spectacular."