French actor Gerard Depardieu will stand trial on a rape charge after an unsuccessful appeal from his lawyers.

The Paris Court of Appeal ruled on Thursday that a trial relating to accusations made by actress Charlotte Arnould in 2018 will now go ahead.

Arnould alleged that she was raped by Depardieu at his Paris home on 7 August 2018 and again at a hotel six days later. She was in her early twenties at the time.

Depardieu was indicted in December 2020, with the actor's lawyers appealing the decision for the case to go to trial last year.

Though the court rejected his appeal, it ruled that Depardieu will only be tried for the first alleged rape, and not the second.

The 77-year-old, who has denied any wrongdoing, could face between 15 and 20 years in prison if convicted.

Earlier this month, in a separate case, the Green Card actor withdrew ?his appeal against a 2025 conviction for sexual assault. He was found guilty of sexually assaulting two women on a film set in 2021, and handed an 18-month suspended jail sentence, with the actor accepting his guilt and ?issuing an apology to his victims.

"The justice system has spoken. I have been found guilty. I accept this, and I take full responsibility for the conviction," he said in a statement to local press.

Depardieu offered his "deep and sincere apologies" to those who "may have suffered as a result" of his actions.

"I can't go back in time but I've understood that I belonged to a world that has disappeared so I have therefore decided to abandon the appeal," he concluded.