Gordon Ramsay has become a grandfather for the first time.

The celebrity chef's daughter Holly welcomed her first child with her husband, Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, on Wednesday.

They announced their daughter's arrival on Instagram on Thursday alongside photos of them holding the newborn in hospital.

"Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty, Welcome to the World (heart emoji). 25/11/2026," they captioned the post. "You'll forever be our beautiful baby girl and George's baby sister. Thank you to all the Doctors, Nurses and Midwives who made sure we were safe, healthy and happy - we will forever be grateful."

Holly, 26, got married to Adam, 31, in December last year. He has a six-year-old son, George, from a previous relationship.

The Kitchen Nightmares host also celebrated the news on Instagram, sharing a snap of Holly and Adam touching noses as Daphne lay on Holly's chest in the hospital.

He wrote, "Welcome Miss Daphne (heart emoji) congratulations to Adam & Holly and thank you for the perfect early Christmas present... #grandpa & grandma Finally."

Gordon and his wife Tana have six children - Megan, 28, fraternal twins Holly and Jack, 26, Tilly, 25, Oscar, seven, and Jesse, three.

Last week, the restaurateur unveiled his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, becoming the first British chef to receive the honour, and shared that Holly was due to give birth soon.

During an appearance in Las Vegas over the weekend, Gordon said that he, Tana and Tilly would be rushing back to the U.K. to be there for the baby's arrival.

The 60-year-old became a grandfather on the same day he was announced as the new host of the revived car show Top Gear.