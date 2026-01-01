Danny Boyle thinks Robert Pattinson has always had the essence of a true "movie star".

The 40-year-old actor was recently confirmed as Daniel Craig's replacement as Bond, and Danny believes Robert is a great fit for the coveted role.

Danny, 70 - who was previously attached to direct 2021's No Time to Die, before stepping away from the Bond project - said on the Alchemy with Anthony Mason podcast: "He’s a movie star, and I could see that from the first Twilight films. Him and Kristen Stewart, the two of them. You thought: they’re movie stars. It’s like a given.

"So there’s not that many of them out there. And having a British pedigree will always help him in that world as well."

Danny has also advocated for Jack O’Connell to play a villainous role in a Bond movie.

The acclaimed director thinks Jack and Robert both have magnetic on-screen presences.

Danny reflected: "They have that thing [where] you want to watch them. And it’s impossible to quantify what it is, otherwise we’d all buy it for ourselves. But it’s just there and you want to follow them."

By contrast, Catherine Hardwicke thought Robert was simply "too famous" to play Bond.

The 71-year-old filmmaker worked with Robert on the Twilight film franchise, and she recently admitted to being shocked by his casting as Bond.

Catherine - who directed the 2008 Twilight movie - said on The Kyle Buchanan Show: "I almost fell out of my bed.

"I just didn’t think they were going to choose him because of The Batman and he’s so famous and they like to get the unknown [actor].

"I did almost fall out of the bed, and that is the same bed that Rob and Kristen [Stewart] auditioned for the first time and did their kissing scene. It was kind of bizarre.

"He fell out of the bed when he did the audition and landed on the floor, so it was kind of cool."

Catherine admitted that Robert "does not fit the mould" of a traditional Bond. However, she still thinks he's an interesting choice to play the iconic character.

The filmmaker - who has also helmed movies such as Lords of Dogtown, The Nativity Story, and Miss You Already - said: "He’s intense and interesting and has got a lot of stuff going on in there. He’s weird and he’s original. He does not fit the mould. He’s not afraid to say crazy s*** - that’s what I love about it."