Colin Farrell has opened up about the last conversation he had with his dad before he died.

In his new documentary, The Slightest Touch, Farrell told how becoming a father to sons James, 23, and Henry, 17, had helped him understand his own dad a little more.

"I know he did his best and his life was hard," Farrell said of his dad, who died in 2025 at age 83. "His mother, when he was 12, maybe 13 - she died upstairs, and his dad came downstairs and said, 'Your mother's upstairs. She's up there dying if you want to go see her.' That was the line, and there's no space for tears. There's no space for talking about it. There was no 'Are you okay?' because his dad didn't have the ability."

"So the fear he must have felt at 12 or 13, and he had nowhere to talk... You know, all these were connected to all the generations that came before us through the kind of deprivations that they experienced."

He continued, "I'll always love the man. I always wanted his approval. I've always wanted to feel that he loves me. Years of resentment and anger and arguments, and then not even arguments, just strangers to each other. But my issues with my dad are with me now. They're not with him anymore."

Farrell, 50, recalled that just before his dad died, he told him a white lie, which helped to heal their relationship.

"The last time we were home, we were left (alone), and something came up, and he said, 'Geez I must have been great, wasn't I? I must have been great.' And straight away I went, 'You were, Dad. You were just brilliant. You were a great cracker. Aw, we had some great times.' Then I realised I could, as I said that day, recall a couple of things that I never could really recall before that were actually fun moments with him," he explains. "And as soon as I told him, and what I was telling him was that he was great generally, that's what I said that day was that he was wonderful generally, and as a result (of) that little fib, I then had access to all these momentary truths where we did have a good time together that I found hard to access before. It was weird."

He concluded, "All I was left with in the end was just love for the man," he says. "Like, really. I have nothing left for him but love."

The Slightest Touch is now streaming on HBO Max.