Prince William has spoken out as The Diana Award Charity goes into administration.

The Diana Award charity, which supports young people driving positive change in their communities, was launched 27 years ago in honour of the late Princess Diana.

It was supported by both her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

In a statement, the charity announced with "heavy hearts" that it has been placed into administration, "after independent advice made clear that the charity can no longer continue to meet its obligations." The statement continued that the organisation was "proud" to have "shone a spotlight" on young people, with more than 50,000 having received the prestigious Diana Award.

"This is not the outcome any of us wanted," the statement continued. "We thank everyone who has supported this charity over the years and, above all, the young people whose achievements have always been at the heart of it. Their achievements matter, and nothing about today's decision changes that."

Prince William, 44, paid tribute to the work the charity has done and the people who have run it. "The Diana Award has recognised and encouraged thousands of young people who are changing the world for the better," he said in a statement. "I want to thank everyone whose dedication and hard work helped make that possible over so many years."