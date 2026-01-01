RJ Mitte's family pay tribute on first Thanksgiving without Breaking Bad star

RJ Mitte's mother, Dyna, has honoured her late son as the family marked their first Thanksgiving without the Breaking Bad star.

She shared an Instagram photo on Thursday of herself with RJ and his younger sister, Lacianne.

"Missing you this Thanksgiving Day, she penned. "But I've made all your favourites."

Lacianne also paid tribute to her late brother, sharing a childhood photo of the siblings via her Instagram Stories.

"Thankful for the time I had with you. I miss you," she wrote alongside the snap, which showed her cupping RJ's face as he flashed a smile.

She set the tribute to Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here.

Mitte was best known for portraying Walter 'Flynn' White Jr. on Breaking Bad, which ran from 2008 to 2013.

The emotional Thanksgiving posts came more than a month after the actor's tragic death at age 34.

Mitte died by suicide by hanging, according to an official inquest report obtained by Page Six.

The Cameron County, Texas, document confirmed that the actor was pronounced dead at 1:32 pm on 12 October in Brownsville.

Several of Mitte's Breaking Bad co-stars expressed their heartbreak following his sudden death.

Bryan Cranston, who portrayed the actor's father on the hit series, shared his "deep despair" via Instagram.