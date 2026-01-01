Stanley Tucci has reportedly landed a role as an evil villain in series three of MobLand.

The Devil Wears Prada star will be swapping fashion for organised crime in Guy Ritchie's gritty British-American production, the Sun newspaper reports.

Tucci was born in New York but has strong ties to the UK. He lives in London with his wife, Felicity Blunt.

Joining cast regulars Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan, Tucci is set to play "a rich and powerful watch horologist", according to the outlet.

Also starring is former Manchester United and Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic as a muscly henchman.

On 27 November, Hardy was back on the set of MobLand following months of uncertainty over whether he would return to the gangster drama.

Set photos showed the star filming alongside Brosnan and Mirren.

The actor, who plays street-smart fixer Harry Da Souza, was reportedly not returning for a third series after a series of clashes with producers.

He was notably absent from a MobLand cast dinner at Soho Mews House in London to mark the beginning of filming for season three.

However, following an apparent U-turn on the decision, Paramount+ announced last week that Hardy's character would be back for the next instalment of the show, putting months of exit rumours to rest.