Justine Lupe has revealed she is expecting baby No. 2.

The Succession star announced the news via a Thanksgiving announcement on Thursday.

"Grateful for all things cookin' and fully baked today," Lupe captioned an Instagram post.

The shot showed her standing with her husband, illustrator Tyson Mason, while she showed off her growing bump adorned with a hand-painted turkey.

The Nobody Wants This star carried the couple's two-year-old daughter, Ellis, in her arms as Mason held up the family's dog in another pic, while the foursome smiled for the camera.

Friends and celebrities flooded the comments section with messages of congratulations.

"Gorgeous family of angelics," gushed Lupe's Nobody Wants This co-star Jackie Tohn.

Lupe and Mason welcomed Ellis in August 2024 after the actor filmed her role as Morgan in Season 1 of the Netflix rom-com while pregnant.

The couple have been together since 2023. They reportedly got together after a friend recommended him to draw her dog as a gift for her father.

They married in a Beverly Hills courthouse ceremony on 18 February 2025.

Lupe played Willa Ferreyra on Succession and is also known for her turns in Mr Mercedes and The Marvellous Mrs Maisel.

She will return as Morgan in Season 4 of Nobody Wants This. The series was renewed for 2027 on 6 November.