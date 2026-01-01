Glen Powell's ex-girlfriend Gigi Paris is engaged.

The model and designer is set to marry her beau, former NFL player Cooper Helfet, following a romantic mountaintop proposal in France.

"Said yes to the man of my dreams!" Paris captioned a series of photos shared via Instagram on 26 November.

"On a mountaintop overlooking my family's history, with a lifetime of our own ahead of us."

Paris added that she was "feeling like the luckiest girl in the world" before professing her love for her fiancé in French.

Several of the snaps were geotagged in the city of Carcassonne, a fortified city near Toulouse in southern France.

Paris flashed her sparkling engagement ring as she and the former Seattle Seahawks footballer exchanged a kiss against a picturesque mountain backdrop.

Helfet also gushed over his fiancée via his Instagram Stories.

"Couldn't have dreamt up a more perfect day of love and joy. Endlessly grateful. Jijou, you are my everything!" he wrote.

Paris and Helfet made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the Angel Ball in New York City in October 2025.

Their engagement comes more than three years after the model's headline-making split from Powell, whom she dated for three years.

The former couple called it quits in April 2023 after the Top Gun: Maverick star sparked romance rumours with his Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney.