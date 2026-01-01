Gwyneth Paltrow makes her husband Brad Falchuk his own Thanksgiving meal because he doesn't like the traditional dishes.

During a recent Q&A on Instagram, the actress-entrepreneur was asked what sort of menu she prepares for her family and friends for the annual U.S. holiday.

"I really like to stick to the classics for Thanksgiving. I love turkey, stuffing, roast potatoes, my daughter likes mashed potatoes. We kinda do it classic," she began. "I have to say that my husband Brad really does not think that the Thanksgiving meal is good. I think that's insane."

Accordingly, the Goop co-founder is going to cook two types of turkey dishes this year.

"We are going to do the regular one and I'm also gonna do a Bossam, which is like a braised turkey leg with all sorts of fixings like scallions and the sauce. It should be good. So, we will have sort of an Asian braised Bossam turkey and then a regular one," the 54-year-old explained.

Traditionally a pork dish in Korean cuisine, Bossam consists of meat that is boiled in spices and accompanied with side dishes such as radish salad and kimchi.

Gwyneth and the TV producer have been married since 2018.

Previously, the Sliding Doors star was married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin from 2003 until they famously "consciously uncoupled" in 2016. The share daughter Apple, 22, and son Moses, 20.

Elsewhere in the chat, Gwyneth shared that she always includes a roasted sweet potato dish with her Thanksgiving spread.

"It's such a nice spicy, little bit sweet, Thanksgiving side," she added.