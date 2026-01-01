Colman Domingo had a blunt response for a critic who took aim at both his performance in Michael and the awards buzz surrounding the film.

The Oscar-nominated actor, who portrays Joe Jackson in the Michael Jackson biopic, reacted after a social media user argued that pundits should stop including him in awards season predictions.

The critic wrote on X: "Hot take: Awards prognosticators adding Colman Domingo for Michael, you really don't need to add a mid performance/bad movie. You really don't."

Rather than ignoring the post, Domingo replied with a short response that quickly attracted attention online.

He wrote: "Who hurt you?"

The exchange comes as discussion continues around Michael, which stars Jaafar Jackson as his late uncle and follows the King of Pop's rise from child performer to one of music's biggest stars.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film also features Nia Long and Miles Teller and has become a major commercial success, surpassing $1 billion at the global box office.

Despite its financial triumph, the movie has generated debate among viewers and critics over its portrayal of Jackson's life. One of the biggest talking points has been its decision not to address the child sexual abuse allegations that first surfaced against the singer in 1993.

Domingo previously defended that creative choice, explaining that the story was designed to focus on an earlier period of Jackson's life.

He told Today: "The film takes place from the '60s to 1988, so it does not go into the first allegations.

"So basically, we centred it on the making of Michael. So, it's an intimate portrait of who Michael is... through his eyes. So, that's what it is, that's what this film is."

A follow-up film has since been greenlit by Lionsgate and is expected to explore later chapters of Jackson's life.

Domingo has also spoken about the extensive preparation that went into playing Joe Jackson, the demanding patriarch who helped turn the Jackson family into music stars.

The actor revealed he devoted huge amounts of time to researching the role.

He told The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: "You're watching the video, you're doing any research you can on the character ... the years around it, you name it. I take in everything. I start my research the moment I get cast, and then it's probably like 40 hours a week of my own work just to prepare to be on that set."

Rather than simply attempting an impression, Domingo said he wanted to dig deeper into the man he was portraying.

He explained: "You want to do soul work, to be honest. You don't want mimicry on anything. You want to find the soul of a person and advocate for that."