The Hunger Games producer regrets splitting Mockingjay into two movies because audiences felt it was a "play" to make them pay twice.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 was released in November 2014 and Part 2 followed a year later, and while franchise producer Nina Jacobson acknowledged the final tale in the trilogy had a lot of story to tell, she and director Francis Lawrence wish they had just made one movie because "cynical" fans thought they were trying to cash in after The Twilight Saga and Harry Potter both had their finales split into two films.

Nina told Empire magazine: “Even though I love the Mockingjay films, if I had it to do over again, I think both Francis and I might try to do it all in one.

"Mockingjay was such a big book, and it takes you to so many different places.

"But in the end, I think that Francis and I both felt that splitting them up… even if it did come from an inside-out place of really feeling like we needed two films to tell the story, I think audiences find it cynical. Even if its intentions are earnest, which they were. They feel like it’s a play to make them see two films instead of one.”

Nina admitted the studio have now changed their approach to author Suzanne Collins' source material, such as the recent prequel films The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and Sunrise on the Reaping.

She said: “We really put the burden on ourselves [now], even when it’s a big book, to transform it into a theatrical experience, to not take advantage of your audience’s patience, to make it as tight as we can.

“[Sunrise on the Reaping] is the longest by a minute or two of all of them.”

Meanwhile, McKenna Grace recently warned The Hunger Games fans that Sunrise on the Reaping - in which she plays District 12 tribute Maysilee Donner, as well as her twin sister Merrilee - is "very bleak and incredibly sad".

She told SFX magazine: "There's no beating around the bush - it's a very bleak and incredibly sad book, and this film is very much the same.

"But Francis [Lawrence] has talked a lot about how this novel and film is a call to action...

"I hope that gets people talking about standing up for what you believe in, even when you're young and in a situation that feels hopeless."

Grace is a big fan of her character's drive and "anger", as well as her countless other traits.

She said: "I love Maysilee. I love how driven she is, and her anger towards the Capitol. I like her quick wit, but also her kindness.

"I like her aptitude for fashion and her criticisms of other people's choices. She's just such an interesting, fun and complicated character."